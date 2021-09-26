Wall Street Games 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $975,347.00 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $975,347.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00067297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00103281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00131827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,963.24 or 0.99765617 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.52 or 0.06983804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.72 or 0.00752781 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

