WAX Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $381.41 million and approximately $30.20 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,789,513,036 coins and its circulating supply is 1,761,897,046 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

