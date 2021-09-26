Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.26 and last traded at $46.38. 5,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,467,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Weibo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Weibo by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Weibo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 197,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,023,000 after acquiring an additional 117,948 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Weibo by 24.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.