Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Equal Weight

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $488.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.58.

ROKU stock opened at $321.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74. Roku has a 52-week low of $176.63 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

