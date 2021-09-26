Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Shares Up 6.3%

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.20. 1,240,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,106,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEF. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.60 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.04. The stock has a market cap of C$780.23 million and a PE ratio of 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$414.40 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total transaction of C$126,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,468,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,098,769.21. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

