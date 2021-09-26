WHALE Trading Down 30.3% Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $11.10 or 0.00025714 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WHALE has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $69.64 million and $1.89 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00067973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00129026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,246.07 or 1.00148250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.25 or 0.06788116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.81 or 0.00747545 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

