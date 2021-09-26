Wilder World (WILD) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $90.00 million and $5.60 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002929 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00130728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00043365 BTC.

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,083,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

