Windsor Capital Management LLC Buys 2,848 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period.

SPSM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. 988,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,339. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $45.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

