Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,066,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,394,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.