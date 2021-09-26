Windsor Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,659 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.5% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 598,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 83,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after buying an additional 261,245 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 22,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,861,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. 385,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

