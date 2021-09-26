Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $77,730,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,685,000 after acquiring an additional 432,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.50. 1,162,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.95. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. lowered their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

