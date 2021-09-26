WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 5,563 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $32,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $124.51 million, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.