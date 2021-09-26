WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 857 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $785.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

