Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $40.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. 882,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

