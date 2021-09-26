Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

WOR stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Worthington Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

