WOWswap Hits Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $62,068.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.88 or 0.00013489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00103264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00133165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.18 or 0.99948789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.99 or 0.06997472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.22 or 0.00753512 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

