WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. WSFS Financial posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $5.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 130.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,572,000 after purchasing an additional 761,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,365 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 334,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,833 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $47.12. 276,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

