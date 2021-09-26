WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

WSP Global stock opened at C$158.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$157.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$140.98. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$82.95 and a 1-year high of C$170.51. The company has a market cap of C$18.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$157.25.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

