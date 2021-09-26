Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 67,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,230,182 shares.The stock last traded at $84.64 and had previously closed at $83.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 365.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

