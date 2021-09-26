XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is $0.14. XOMA reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on shares of XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XOMA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 543.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in XOMA by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 2,757.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XOMA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 12,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,747. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $277.01 million, a P/E ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 0.87. XOMA has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $46.32.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

