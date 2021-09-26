Xponance Inc. Acquires 15,880 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.