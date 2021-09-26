Xponance Inc. Acquires 6,113 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $133.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

