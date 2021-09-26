Xponance Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in IQVIA by 8,868.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after buying an additional 840,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA by 190.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,562,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 88.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,594,000 after buying an additional 459,394 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in IQVIA by 98.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 610,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after buying an additional 302,264 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

IQV opened at $261.61 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.03 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day moving average of $235.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

