Xponance Inc. Has $5.05 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,607,000 after purchasing an additional 280,554 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 223,758 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.30.

Shares of FTNT opened at $311.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

