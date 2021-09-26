Xponance Inc. Raises Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1,205.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,765 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PVH worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PVH by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PVH opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $121.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

