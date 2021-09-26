Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 7.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 44.4% during the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 18.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 42.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after acquiring an additional 47,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $661.37 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $667.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $624.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.55. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.