Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $386 million-$388 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.19 million.Yext also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,242. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

