yieldwatch Price Tops $0.27 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. yieldwatch has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $83,955.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00066992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00100308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00127202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,113.69 or 1.00184574 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.18 or 0.06788030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.96 or 0.00741186 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,217,945 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

