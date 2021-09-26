Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Interface also reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $859.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.05. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

