Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report sales of $76.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.48 million. International Seaways posted sales of $99.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $299.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.74 million to $337.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $617.85 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $682.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Seaways by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after buying an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after buying an additional 199,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. 302,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,255. The firm has a market cap of $492.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

