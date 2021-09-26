Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.48 Million

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report sales of $76.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.48 million. International Seaways posted sales of $99.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $299.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.74 million to $337.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $617.85 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $682.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Seaways by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after buying an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after buying an additional 199,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. 302,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,255. The firm has a market cap of $492.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.