Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.46. JD.com posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ JD opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
