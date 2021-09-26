Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.46. JD.com posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

