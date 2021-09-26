Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $936.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce sales of $936.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $976.60 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $737.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,518,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 144,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 115,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.86. The company had a trading volume of 363,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,638. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

