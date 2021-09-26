Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $936.32 Million

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce sales of $936.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $976.60 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $737.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,518,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 144,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 115,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.86. The company had a trading volume of 363,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,638. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.