Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $2.40 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $5.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.95 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. Workhorse Group’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 5,953,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,328,321. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $932.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.69. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

