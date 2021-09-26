Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $2.40 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $5.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.95 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. Workhorse Group’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 5,953,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,328,321. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $932.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.69. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $42.96.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
Further Reading: Forex
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.