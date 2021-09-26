Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 841.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,473 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 858,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,147,000 after acquiring an additional 704,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $55.88. 281,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

