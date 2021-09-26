Zacks: Analysts Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.17 Billion

Analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report $8.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.00 billion and the highest is $8.33 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.77 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $6,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SAP by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.12. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $159.46.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

