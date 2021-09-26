Zacks: Analysts Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

SFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

SFL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 661,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,248. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 227.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

