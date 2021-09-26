Zacks: Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.69). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,042 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $787,030.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 135,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,777 over the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 88,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,320. The firm has a market cap of $602.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

