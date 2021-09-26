Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.12). U.S. Well Services posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 115,926 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 92,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,310.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 144,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 90,367 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,539. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.64.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

