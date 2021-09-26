Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.04). Unity Software posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

U has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $730,020.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $3,674,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,224,982 shares of company stock valued at $146,128,922. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Unity Software by 17.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,201. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.96. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

