Zacks: Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.98. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,045.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $12.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $12.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

NYSE WLL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,977. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -100.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1,752.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

