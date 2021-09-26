Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Unifi posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of UFI stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 59,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,137. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $413.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Unifi has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unifi by 32.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unifi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Unifi by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Unifi by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unifi by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

