Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Brokerages expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post $2.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $1.63 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $7.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Aravive has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aravive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Aravive by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aravive by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

