Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Five Below reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.39. 562,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,980. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.02. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 12-month low of $123.45 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Five Below by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,243,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

