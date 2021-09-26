Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. Insperity posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

NSP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

NYSE:NSP opened at $111.21 on Thursday. Insperity has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Insperity by 10.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 22.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.