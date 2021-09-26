Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will post $9.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.51 million and the highest is $10.33 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $32.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $33.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $119.97 million, with estimates ranging from $96.96 million to $142.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $202,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,657,000 after buying an additional 61,381 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 284.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 47,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

