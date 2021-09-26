Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Post $3.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92. TransDigm Group reported earnings per share of $2.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.38.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $6.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $644.42. 213,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.43. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,251,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

