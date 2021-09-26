Zacks Investment Research Lowers Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATDRY. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

