Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Buy

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of MSM opened at $80.51 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $60.87 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after buying an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $32,883,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after buying an additional 280,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,135.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 237,616 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

