Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Hold

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. Research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

