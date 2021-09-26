Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.20 price target (up from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NAK opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $282.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. UBS Group AG increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth $35,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

